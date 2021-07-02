Colin Cowherd Names “Perfect Fit” For Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has the chance to change the landscape of the NBA for the second time in the past three years. That’ll only happen though if he declines his player option for the 2021-22 season.

Multiple teams are already being linked to Leonard despite the fact that he hasn’t officially opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are considered the most likely suitors for Leonard in the event he leaves the Clippers. On Friday afternoon, Colin Cowherd revealed which team is a better fit for the two-time Finals MVP.

“I think Dallas fits way better,” Cowherd said. “First of all, Luka is a lot better than Jimmy Butler, and I like Jimmy Butler. But Luka is 10 years younger and better than Jimmy Butler. Also, because Dallas is only a three hour flight from California, you get taxed where you make your money. So he would be in Dallas, but he’d still be close enough to keep his family in the mansion in California.”

Cowherd would also love this potential signing for the Mavericks because it would allow Porzingis to go from the secondary scorer on a nightly basis to the third option.

“What does Dallas need? A second option. I’ve said Porzingis is a great third option, he’s a weak second option. Now, Porzingis is your third option. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis and Hardaway? That’s a championship team. That is an NBA championship team. And by the way, Dallas has cap space.”

A potential pairing between Doncic and Leonard would be scary for the rest of the league. It would also give Jason Kidd some serious firepower in his first year as the team’s head coach.

Leonard has elevated every team he has suited up for in his NBA career. His contract situation this offseason will be one to monitor, that’s for sure.