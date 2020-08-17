Colin Cowherd Reveals His NBA Finals Prediction

Colin Cowherd has made his pick for the 2020 NBA Finals. But LeBron James and the Lakers won’t be happy at all by the choices he made.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd spent five minutes filling out his NBA playoff bracket. And he had a big surprise for the No. 1 seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

In the Western Conference, Cowherd has the Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets and Thunder coming out of the first round. The Lakers and Clippers win in the Conference Semifinals to make the Western Conference Finals.

But Cowherd declared that the Clippers will expose the Lakers’ flaws in the WCF. He’s picking the Clippers to beat them and win the West.

"All of the Lakers flaws will be noticeable against the Clippers."@ColinCowherd fills out his NBA playoff bracket and crowns his champion: pic.twitter.com/8hvJLNIg7n — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 17, 2020

Over in the East, Colin Cowherd has the Bucks, Raptors, Celtics and Heat coming out in the first round. He then has Milwaukee and Toronto winning the Conference Semifinals to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. From there, Giannis and the Bucks win the East.

In the Finals, Cowherd picks the Clippers to beat the Bucks and pick up their first NBA-ever title.

“I think the Clippers are going to roll over Milwaukee,” Cowherd said. “Milwaukee is going to struggle, I think, against the Raptors. I think they’re going to struggle against the Heat… the LA Clippers will be (NBA champions).”

It’s a bold pick to be sure, and one that’s already getting the Lakers fans riled up on social media.

We certainly wouldn’t be opposed to the Lakers vs. the Clippers in the Conference Finals.

Who do you have winning the NBA Finals?