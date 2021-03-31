DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly “Discussing” Contract With New NBA Team

DeMarcus Cousins hasn’t suited up in an NBA game since Feb. 17, but the All-Star center could return to the hardwood in the near future.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Clippers are discussing a 10-day contract with Cousins. An official decision isn’t expected until next week.

There’s obviously no long-term security when it comes to a 10-day contract, but this could be a golden opportunity for Cousins to make an impact on a title-contending team.

Cousins last played for the Houston Rockets, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Though he was waived by the team, the remaining $2.3 million that was on his contract was fully guaranteed.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic provided additional information on the Clippers’ interest in Cousins.

“Cousins is in LA and is starting testing protocols to join the Clippers,” Charania tweeted. “He is former teammates of Rajon Rondo (New Orleans, Sacramento)/Patrick Patterson (Kentucky, Sacramento), played with Kawhi Leonard in past All-Star games, and adds depth to Clippers’ frontcourt.”

The Clippers have plenty of talent on their roster, but they could use another center for their playoff push – especially with Serge Ibaka nursing a back injury.

Cousins, 30, isn’t the elite playmaker that he used to be. Unfortunately, injuries have really slowed him down since 2018. If signed, however, he can definitely handle a minor role in Los Angeles.