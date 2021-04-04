DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Signing 10-Day NBA Contract

DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly about to get a second chance to play basketball in Los Angeles.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cousins is set to sign a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers this week, pending health and safety protocols. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported last week that the two sides were talking a deal.

Cousins has been out of work since being waived by the Houston Rockets in February. In 25 games with the Rockets, the 30-year-old center averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per outing.

While “Boogie” never got the opportunity to suit up for the Lakers–he tore his ACL in the summer of 2019 just weeks after signing with the franchise–he’ll now be able to play for the purple and gold’s intracity rivals.

The Clippers are signing four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract this week, pending clearance of health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2021

Cousins’ outstanding career has been marred by injuries the last few seasons, robbing the four-time All-Star of some prime years.

Hopefully, he’ll have a chance to have an impact on a playoff race down the stretch with the Clippers.