NBA World Reacts To The DeMarcus Cousins News

The Los Angeles Clippers will reportedly make a eye-catching acquisition later this week, according to a Sunday report from Shams Charania in the middle of the team’s game against the Lakers.

Demarcus Cousins is headed back to LA.

According to Charania, the Clippers plan to sign the four-time All-star to a 10-day contract this week, pending clearance of health and safety protocols. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the two sides were working towards a deal.

Cousins played for the Rockets through the early part of the 2020-21 season, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 25 appearances. Houston chose to waive him in late February, leaving the 30-year-old big man without a team for the last month and a half.

The four-time All-Star will now join a Clippers team with title expectations and provide depth to an otherwise thin frontcourt. With Serge Ibaka out with an injury, Cousins could be able to find a spot deep in the rotation.

Could happen as soon as the next couple days, again, if protocols all work out. https://t.co/R1UI8FJtuU — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 4, 2021

Ty Lue mentioned pregame that Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) "hasn't had a chance to play 5-on-5 yet." So the Clippers certainly will welcome depth in the post. https://t.co/GyxujkaUEG — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) April 4, 2021

Charnia provided context about Cousins’ relationship with the Clippers earlier this week.

“Cousins is in LA and is starting testing protocols to join the Clippers,” Charania tweeted. “He is former teammates of Rajon Rondo (New Orleans, Sacramento)/Patrick Patterson (Kentucky, Sacramento), played with Kawhi Leonard in past All-Star games, and adds depth to Clippers’ frontcourt.”

A deal with the Clippers would make for a return to Los Angeles for Cousins. The veteran big man signed a one-year contract with the Lakers last season, but tore his ACL in a offseason pick-up game. He never saw the floor in the purple and gold and was released on Feb. 23, 2020.

Because of multiple injuries over the last few years, Cousins best days in the NBA are far behind him. With the Clippers, the 30 year-old center has found the best possible scenario to chase a title and prolong his career in basketball.