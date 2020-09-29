The Spun

Details Emerge From Clippers’ Decision On Doc Rivers

A closeup of Los Angeles Clippers Doc Rivers addressing the media.PLAYA VISTA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers answers questions from the media at the Los Angeles Clippers Training Center on September 25, 2017 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

The latest details have emerged from the Los Angeles Clippers’ decision to part ways from head coach Doc Rivers. According to a new report, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were involved in the decision.

The Clippers stunned the NBA community on Monday with the firing of the veteran Rivers. The decision comes after the Clippers’ 3-1 series collapse to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Clippers’ decision seems a bit short sighted. Yes, the Clippers should’ve beaten the Nuggets and advanced to the Western Conference Finals. But there’s still plenty of reason to be excited about the Clippers’ future. That future will now be without Rivers.

Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer reportedly met with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George before firing Rivers. It’s unclear how much input they had on the decision. But in the end, Ballmer had the final say, and he chose to move on from the veteran head coach.

It’ll be interesting to see where the Clippers go from here. Ty Lue seems to be the favorite to land the head coach gig. But is he really the best option?

The Clippers clearly need a leader capable of pulling a locker room together. Previous reports indicated the Clippers’ chemistry was much worse than we previously believed.

Rivers couldn’t manage his way out of the cohesive disaster. Will the Clippers’ next head coach be able to get the job done?


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.