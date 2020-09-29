Details Emerge From Clippers’ Decision On Doc Rivers

The latest details have emerged from the Los Angeles Clippers’ decision to part ways from head coach Doc Rivers. According to a new report, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were involved in the decision.

The Clippers stunned the NBA community on Monday with the firing of the veteran Rivers. The decision comes after the Clippers’ 3-1 series collapse to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Clippers’ decision seems a bit short sighted. Yes, the Clippers should’ve beaten the Nuggets and advanced to the Western Conference Finals. But there’s still plenty of reason to be excited about the Clippers’ future. That future will now be without Rivers.

Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer reportedly met with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George before firing Rivers. It’s unclear how much input they had on the decision. But in the end, Ballmer had the final say, and he chose to move on from the veteran head coach.

Steve Ballmer talked to Kawhi and PG before moving on from Doc Rivers, but the decision to part ways with Rivers was Ballmer’s, per @ramonashelburne, @NotoriousOHM pic.twitter.com/7ZGKyrP6jL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see where the Clippers go from here. Ty Lue seems to be the favorite to land the head coach gig. But is he really the best option?

The Clippers clearly need a leader capable of pulling a locker room together. Previous reports indicated the Clippers’ chemistry was much worse than we previously believed.

Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers agreed changes needed to be made. But after several phone calls, they broke up over what changes were needed. Ballmer studied the team, patterns, how players were used and didn't want to risk a repeat. With @ramonashelburne https://t.co/5O1rMaRykZ — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 29, 2020

Rivers couldn’t manage his way out of the cohesive disaster. Will the Clippers’ next head coach be able to get the job done?