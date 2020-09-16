Details Emerge From ‘Heated Spat’ Between 2 Clippers Players

It was a meltdown on all fronts for the Los Angeles Clippers players against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, and over the course of the last three games.

But a pair of Clippers players got especially heated during the series. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, there was a “heated spat” between Paul George and Montrezl Harrell in Game 2.

Per the report, Harrell confronted George after the latter made a bad pass that resulted in a turnover. But George would not take responsibility for the poor play, which got Harrell upset.

Harrell responded with something along the lines of, “You’re always right. Nobody can tell you nothing,” and expletives were uttered from both players, sources said. George eventually toned down his rhetoric, but a heated Harrell wasn’t having it. Teammates began clapping on the sideline, in part to disguise what was going on and in an attempt to defuse the situation. The incident deescalated shortly after as coach Doc Rivers took his seat to go over the game plan.

The two Clippers players reportedly exchanged expletives as Harrell went off on George for not taking constructive criticism. Teammates tried to disguise the incident by clapping, and it ultimately settled down when head coach Doc Rivers went over the game plan with them.

Yahoo Sources: A portrait inside the Los Angeles Clippers’ collapse where frustration, lack of chemistry and getting on the same page was an ongoing obstacle. https://t.co/1G8TP2Z9zc pic.twitter.com/ZLRdbVXjn2 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 16, 2020

That spat may have been a sign of things to come between the Clippers as the series progressed. Los Angeles went on to lose Game 2 but rebounded with two straight wins to take a 3-1 series lead.

But despite taking the next two games, they were out of sorts for the final three, culminating in the 104-89 humiliation to the Nuggets last night.

Harrell might wind up being the scapegoat in this incident. He’s out of contract with the Clippers while Paul George is seen as a fundamental building block of the team.

Who else will face consequences for the Clippers’ postseason meltdown?