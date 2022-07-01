Details Of John Wall's New Contract With Clippers Revealed

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 30: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on January 30, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

All-Star point guard John Wall has officially found a new home for the 2022-23 season.

Earlier this week, Wall agreed to a buyout with the Houston Rockets. That allowed him to hit the open market.

On Friday, Klutch Sports announced that Wall has agreed to a two-year, $13.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wall, a former No. 1 pick, sat out the entire 2021-22 season. Fortunately for him, he made $44.3 million to sit on the bench.

Fast forward to next season, and Wall will earn roughly $6.5 million to compete on the Clippers. That being said, he'll have the opportunity to showcase his skills while potentially competing on a championship contender.

When he's on the court, Wall is still a difference-maker. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game during the 2020-21 season.

Maybe, just maybe, Wall is the missing piece to the Clippers' championship puzzle.