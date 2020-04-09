Doc Rivers Announces Unsurprising Update On Kawhi Leonard

Before the NBA season was put on hold, the basketball world was enjoying the intense rivalry between the Clippers and Lakers. It was great to watch Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James clash at the Staples Arena multiple times.

Unfortunately, the season was postponed the minute it started to heat up. Many people thought we’d see one of the two teams in Los Angeles rise to the occasion and claim the throne for best team in the Western Conference.

In the event that basketball does return fairly soon, the Clippers won’t have to worry about their top players potentially being out of shape.

During a video call with reporters on Wednesday, head coach Doc Rivers said he expects Leonard to be in “phenomenal” shape if the NBA season resumes. He also expects Paul George to be fit for a potential postseason.

From ESPN:

“I know Kawhi’s overworking. I can guarantee you that,” Rivers said with a laugh Wednesday on a video call with reporters. “And the difference is, during the summer, Kawhi couldn’t work, you know, so now he’s got this break and he’s able to train.”

This might be a no-brainer from Rivers, but it’s worth throwing that out there.

If the NBA does return this spring, the league will need its superstars to pick up where they left off. That can’t happen if these world-class athletes aren’t in shape.

We’ll find out in the coming months if the NBA will have a postseason this year.