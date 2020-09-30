Magic Johnson Reacts To The Clippers Firing Doc Rivers

In one of the most shocking moves of the NBA postseason, the Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers after the team’s bad series loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers entered the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals, and instead bowed out in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Clippers had a 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets, when the tide turned. Denver wound up coming all the way back, overcoming the incredible duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who are considered two of the best two-way players in the league. George, in particular, was a disappointment throughout the postseason.

Rivers, an NBA Championship-winning coach with the Boston Celtics, is one of the most heavily-respected men in the league. He already has multiple teams interested in bringing him in to interview for their head coaching spots. Odds are, he’ll have a job next year if he wants one.

Magic Johnson, the former President of the Clippers’ crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers, cannot believe that the team let go of Rivers after a 49-23 season. You rarely see Magic criticize anyone on Twitter, but he isn’t a fan of how the Clippers “basically blamed” Doc for the playoff loss.

I can't believe the LA Clippers fired Doc Rivers and basically blamed him for getting bounced out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 30, 2020

As head coach, Doc Rivers certainly deserves a good deal of blame for the playoff collapse. You can also argue that the franchise could use some fresh eyes at the top, though it isn’t as if this was the same Chris Paul, Blake Griffin-helmet team that he led at the start of his Los Angeles Clippers tenure.

Leonard and George were both in their first seasons with the Clippers. It probably would’ve been fair for Doc Rivers to get one more run with that star-studded roster. There’s no guarantee a new coach will be any more successful.

Doc Rivers was 356-208 in seven seasons with the Clippers. His teams never got out of the Western Conference Semifinals, which they made in 2014 and 2015, and again this year.

[Magic Johnson]