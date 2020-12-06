Doc Rivers Has A Blunt Response To Paul George’s Criticism

This offseason has made it clear that there is no love lost between Doc Rivers and Paul George.

On a recent episode of “All the Smoke,” George, who remains with the Los Angeles Clippers, complained about the way he was utilized under his former coach Rivers.

“The way I was being used, I felt Doc was trying to play me as a Ray Allen or a JJ Redick, all pin-downs,” George asserted. “I can do it, but that ain’t my game. I need some flow, I need some mixes of some pick-and-rolls, post ups, diff. touches. Last season was hard.”

“The way I was being used, I felt Doc was trying to play me as a Ray Allen or a JJ Redick, all pin-downs. I can do it, but that ain't my game. I need some flow, I need some mixes of some pick-and-rolls, post ups, diff. touches. Last season was hard." Paul George on Doc Rivers 👀 pic.twitter.com/SDug1FcfsL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 2, 2020

Well, Rivers, who is now the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, responded to George on Sunday. In doing so, he also warned the six-time All-Star that he may be disappointed if he thinks things will be overwhelmingly different under Rivers’ replacement and former assistant Ty Lue.

“I enjoyed coaching him,” Rivers said via Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Ty Lue was sitting right next to me, so [George] hope it’s not adjustments. It ain’t going to be much different. We lost the game and I think everybody needs to take ownership. Obviously, we can always do better. Players can get better…I’ll leave it there.”

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Paul George’s comments about the Los Angeles Clippers lack of adjustments while blowing a 3-1 series to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of last season’s playoffs. Paul was also criticism of how Rivers, the former Clippers coach, utilized him. pic.twitter.com/2d2I1ODy2Q — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 6, 2020

The first meeting between the Clippers and Sixers this year will be fun to watch, given all this tension between PG and Doc.