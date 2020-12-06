The Spun

Doc Rivers Has A Blunt Response To Paul George’s Criticism

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers in the bubble. He is now head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers heading into 2020-21.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers reacts during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This offseason has made it clear that there is no love lost between Doc Rivers and Paul George.

On a recent episode of “All the Smoke,” George, who remains with the Los Angeles Clippers, complained about the way he was utilized under his former coach Rivers.

“The way I was being used, I felt Doc was trying to play me as a Ray Allen or a JJ Redick, all pin-downs,” George asserted. “I can do it, but that ain’t my game. I need some flow, I need some mixes of some pick-and-rolls, post ups, diff. touches. Last season was hard.”

Well, Rivers, who is now the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, responded to George on Sunday. In doing so, he also warned the six-time All-Star that he may be disappointed if he thinks things will be overwhelmingly different under Rivers’ replacement and former assistant Ty Lue.

“I enjoyed coaching him,” Rivers said via Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Ty Lue was sitting right next to me, so [George] hope it’s not adjustments. It ain’t going to be much different. We lost the game and I think everybody needs to take ownership. Obviously, we can always do better. Players can get better…I’ll leave it there.”

The first meeting between the Clippers and Sixers this year will be fun to watch, given all this tension between PG and Doc.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.