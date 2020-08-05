Doc Rivers Has Blunt Response To President Trump’s Comment

President Trump has made it known that he doesn’t agree with athletes kneeling during the national anthem. On the flip side, NBA players have said multiple times they don’t care what Trump thinks about their product.

During a recent appearance on FOX, Trump took yet another shot at NBA players kneeling for the national anthem. He went as far as to call it a “disgraceful” act.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” Trump said. “We worked with the NBA, we worked with them very hard trying to get them open. I was pushing to get them open, and then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. It’s not acceptable to me.”

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was asked about Trump’s comments during this afternoon’s press conference. Let’s just say he didn’t pull any punches with his response.

“Well we lost one guy. So what. I don’t even care. We know justice is on our side. And this [vote] hat I am wearing is what our president is trying to get us to not do which is just as disgraceful,” Rivers said.

“We know that justice is on our side. This hat that I’m wearing is what our President is trying to get us to not do.” Doc Rivers discusses President Trump’s comments about players kneeling during the national anthempic.twitter.com/51TtU6WBAa — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) August 5, 2020

Rivers’ comments are very similar to the remarks that JJ Redick made last Thursday.

Following a game between the Jazz and Pelicans, Redick said “First of all, I don’t think anybody in the NBA cares if President Trump watches basketball.”

The reality is the NBA and Trump won’t see eye-to-eye on this issue. Players will continue to kneel to show they’re against police brutality and racial injustice.