NBA Coach Taunts President Trump Supporters Before Game

It’s safe to say that there’s some animosity between President Trump and the NBA.

Last month, the president took a shot at the league following the player-led boycotts of postseason games in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest,” Trump said. “I know their ratings have been very bad, because I think people are a little tired of the NBA frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad, and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”

Many prominent NBA figures have taken shots at President Trump. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers took one before his team’s game on Saturday.

“It looks like a Trump rally in here,” Rivers said in a mostly-empty press conference room on Saturday night.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers on the empty press conference room that featured himself, a Clippers spokesperson, a few NBA staffers, myself, a photographer and empty chairs: “It looks like a Trump rally in here.” I disagree. We were all wearing masks and being socially distant. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 5, 2020

It’s safe to say that President Trump will likely respond to this message from Doc Rivers at some point in the near future.

The Clippers, meanwhile, went on to lose Game 2 against the Nuggets on Saturday night. Los Angeles fell to Denver, 110-101, as the Western Conference semifinal series is now even at 1-1.