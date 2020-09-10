Doc Rivers Uses 1 Word To Describe Kawhi Leonard’s Play

Kawhi Leonard doesn’t say much on the court, he just lets his production do the talking. The reigning Finals MVP has been sensational through the first two rounds of the playoffs, averaging 29.2 points per game.

Due to the fact that Leonard isn’t the most charismatic player in the world, there’s a false narrative going around that his mannerisms are robotic.

That narrative isn’t going to fly with Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. During his media session on Thursday, Rivers used one word to describe Leonard’s play and it wasn’t robotic.

“Surgical is a good word,” Rivers said when talking about Leonard’s method. “Robotic is not a good word. He has a system to what he’s doing. He has a belief in what he’s doing and he sticks to it. His ability to work and gets what he needs to get in is amazing. It’s rare that you find a guy that knows his game and knows what he needs to work on.”

Leonard is one of the smoothest operators in the NBA when he’s inside the three-point line. We’ve seen him make plenty of contested jumpers from midrange against the Nuggets.

He’s not your everyday superstar in terms of how he conducts himself, but Leonard is undeniably great at his craft.

Basketball fans can see Leonard back in action tomorrow night, as the Clippers try to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.