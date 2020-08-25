Dwyane Wade Has A Message For Paul George’s Critics

While the main headline from Game 4 between the Clippers and Mavericks was Luke Doncic’s game-winning shot, Paul George’s struggles from the field can’t go unnoticed.

George only connected on 3-of-14 shot attempts on Sunday afternoon. That type of performance isn’t going to fly, especially if the Clippers want to compete for an NBA title.

When the final buzzer went off for Game 4, NBA fans everywhere unloaded on George for his inability to perform in the clutch. He’s certainly losing support from the public, but it appears one former All-Star still has faith in him.

Dwyane Wade went on social media to express his confidence in George’s playoff abilities. He also added that he thinks George’s shoulder could be the reason he’s shooting poorly from deep.

“Paul George has done it too many times for anyone to question is playoff abilities,” Wade wrote on Twitter. “His shoulders must be really bothering him but he hasn’t giving himself any excuses. I’ve witnessed Playoff P it’s a real thing.”

Wade has first-hand experience playing against George in the postseason. Indiana and Miami had some epic matchups during the playoffs several years ago.

Well, the Clippers sure hope that Wade is right about ‘Playoff P’ being a real thing. If not, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference could be packing up their bags early.

Game 5 between Dallas and Los Angeles will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.