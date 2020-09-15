ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Clippers-Nuggets Game 7

Over the weekend, the Denver Nuggets used another incredible comeback to take down the Los Angeles Clippers.

Denver came back from a 16-point deficit for the second straight game to force a Game 7. Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic led the team with 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists en route to a 111-98 win.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the series and looked to be well on the way to setting up a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have struggled over the past two games.

The result was a win for Denver in both contests, forcing the great two words in sports: “Game 7.” The two teams will be back in action on Tuesday night.

Before tipoff, ESPN predicted the winner of tonight’s game.

The Worldwide Leader gives the Clippers a 63.3-percent chance of winning. That gives Denver a 36.7-percent chance to pull the upset.

Los Angeles enters tonight’s game as a 7.5-point favorite in what is expected to be a relatively low-scoring affair.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George need to assert themselves in tonight’s contest if they want to move on to the conference finals.

Meanwhile, Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray have torched the Clippers generally stout defense. They’ll have to continue that success to set up a date with LeBron James and the Lakers.