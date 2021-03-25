The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About The Lou Williams Trade

A closeup of Lou Williams, sixth man for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Lou Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakersat Staples Center on March 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Just a few months ago, the biggest story in the NBA revolved around the Los Angeles Clippers and guard Lou Williams.

At the time, the star guard left the NBA’s bubble in Orlando to attend to a family issue. During his time away from the bubble, Williams allegedly stopped at a well-known gentlemen’s club in Atlanta – Magic City.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year said he stopped in for chicken wings. But not just any flavor of chicken wings. No, he went for the lemon pepper wings, which sparked a hilarious reaction on social media.

Well, just a few months later, Lou Williams and lemon pepper wings are being mentioned in the same sentence again. On Thursday afternoon, the Clippers traded Williams to the Atlanta Hawks for veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

Of course, that led to a plethora of people making some version of the same Lou Williams-lemon pepper wings joke.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Williams has been a key piece of the Clippers for the past few years. He helped the team to a playoff appearance last season, but Los Angeles failed to live up to expectations and challenge for a conference title.

It’s safe to say the Clippers believe Rajon Rondo can give the team a better chance when the playoffs roll around.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.