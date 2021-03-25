Everyone’s Making Same Joke About The Lou Williams Trade

Just a few months ago, the biggest story in the NBA revolved around the Los Angeles Clippers and guard Lou Williams.

At the time, the star guard left the NBA’s bubble in Orlando to attend to a family issue. During his time away from the bubble, Williams allegedly stopped at a well-known gentlemen’s club in Atlanta – Magic City.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year said he stopped in for chicken wings. But not just any flavor of chicken wings. No, he went for the lemon pepper wings, which sparked a hilarious reaction on social media.

Well, just a few months later, Lou Williams and lemon pepper wings are being mentioned in the same sentence again. On Thursday afternoon, the Clippers traded Williams to the Atlanta Hawks for veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

Of course, that led to a plethora of people making some version of the same Lou Williams-lemon pepper wings joke.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Lou Williams back home to Atlanta… Lemon pepper celebration soon to commence in the ATL. pic.twitter.com/ghV6ugrWAJ — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 25, 2021

Lou Williams reunited with his lemon pepper wings in Atlanta https://t.co/NJcHvVumyt — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) March 25, 2021

Williams has been a key piece of the Clippers for the past few years. He helped the team to a playoff appearance last season, but Los Angeles failed to live up to expectations and challenge for a conference title.

It’s safe to say the Clippers believe Rajon Rondo can give the team a better chance when the playoffs roll around.