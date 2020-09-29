1 Former Clippers Player Is Happy Doc Rivers Is Gone

The Los Angeles Clippers made a surprising decision on Doc Rivers on Monday, letting go of the veteran head coach after a disappointing second round playoff loss.

“Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times,” Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer said in a statement Monday. “He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise.”

Rivers, 58, was the Clippers’ head coach from 2013-20. He led the Los Angeles franchise to several successful seasons, though none resulted in a Western Conference Finals berth or better. The Clippers entered the 2019-20 season with extremely high hopes thanks to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in round two.

Most Clippers fans and players, past and present, are appreciative for Rivers’ work with the franchise. However, one former Los Angeles forward is celebrating the news.

Johnson was a first-round pick out of North Carolina in the 2016 NBA Draft. He lasted just two seasons with the Clippers, averaging 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in only 3.9 minutes per game.

Tell me how he helped me? Cause I’m still waiting on an opportunity to show what I can do🤷🏽‍♂️ — Brice Johnson (@bjohnson_23) September 28, 2020

Johnson, 26, has not played in the NBA since 2018. Clearly, he feels that Rivers is a major reason why that’s the case.