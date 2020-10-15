Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Joining Ty Lue’s Clippers Staff

On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly found their new head coach – former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue.

After a surprising exit from the NBA playoffs, the Clippers and former head coach Doc Rivers mutually agreed to part ways. Not long after, the team started bringing in potential candidates for interviews.

At the end of the day, the Clippers stayed with who they knew. Lue served as an assistant on the Clippers staff under Rivers during the 2019-20 season.

The head coach has reportedly made his first hire – and it’s a former NBA star. According to a report from Shams Charania of Stadium and the Athletic, former point guard Chauncey Billups will become a lead assistant for Lue.

Billups also spent the 2019-20 season close to the Clippers – as a game analyst on Clippers broadcasts. After calling games from the broadcast booth, the former point guard will be on the sideline next season.

Billups also played for the Clippers for two seasons near the end of his NBA career. Although he played for seven different teams over his career, he is most well-known for helping the Detroit Pistons to the 2004 NBA title.

Now he’ll be back on the floor for the first time since he retired from the NBA after the 2013-14 season.