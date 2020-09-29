How Doc Rivers Reportedly Reacted To Clippers’ Decision

Doc Rivers is out. The Los Angeles Clippers are moving on from the veteran head coach – a move which surprised not just NBA fans and analysts, but Rivers himself.

Per The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo, Rivers was under the impression he was returning to coach the Clippers for the 2021 season. But owner Steve Ballmer clearly had other plans in mind. Ballmer is understandably upset at how the season panned out for his team, but nobody saw this coming.

What’s truly baffling about the decision is the lack of top-notch coaching candidates available. Former Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni is clearly the top candidate, but it’s highly unlikely the Clippers will bring him and his coaching philosophy in to coach a team led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

One thing’s for sure: the Los Angeles Clippers desperately need to hire a proven leader. As Russillo reported Monday evening, the Clippers’ locker room was clearly much more of a mess than we previously realized. But if Rivers couldn’t pull the team together, who can?

This surprised Doc. From what I’m told he thought he was ok. But this locker room was an even bigger mess than I think we realized. Kawhi has never had to be a vocal leader and PG doesn’t have the respect of his teammates. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) September 28, 2020

It’ll be a pivotal off-season for the Clippers. The organization may look to move on from star forward Paul George. “Playoff P” didn’t exactly live up to his nickname, but it wasn’t all his fault.

Kawhi Leonard wasn’t the superstar we’ve come to expect against the Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. He deserves just as much of the blame George has received.

For the second year in a row, the Clippers will enter a new season featuring plenty of changes within the organization.