Joakim Noah Reportedly Signs New Deal Ahead Of NBA Restart

On Saturday morning, a familiar NBA name popped back up as the league attempts to restart the 2019-20 season.

Longtime Chicago Bulls forward Joakim Noah signed a new deal ahead of the NBA’s restart. According to a report from Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Noah signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Noah initially signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers in early March. However, after Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA postponed the rest of the season.

Just a week after signing his deal with the Clippers, Noah’s 2019-20 season was on hold once again. However, it looks like the Clippers wanted to make sure he was part of the team’s roster heading into the final months of the season.

“Joakim Noah and the Clippers plan for him to sign a rest of season deal next week,” Shams reported. “Current 10-day contracts, including Noah, expire on June 23.”

Noah appeared in 42 games last season for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Now he’ll have the chance to compete for an NBA title – assuming the 2019-20 season restarts as planned.

Can the former Defensive Player of the Year make an impact this season?