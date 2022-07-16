John Wall Has Emphatic Message For Doubters Ahead Of 2022-23 Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 30: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on January 30, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

John Wall sat out the 2021-22 season due to an uneasy contract situation with the Houston Rockets. As a result, he has somewhat turned into a forgotten All-Star in the NBA.

That being said, Wall doesn't believe it'll take very long for him to make some noise on the Los Angeles Clippers next season.

"For sure a lot of people have forgotten about me but it don’t take long to wake them back up," Wall told Ohm Youngmisuk.

Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. He was still playing at a high level before he had to miss an entire season.

"I know how much work I put into myself and what I've been through," Wall added. "I just stay true to myself."

Wall signed a two-year, $13.2 million contract with the Clippers earlier this offseason. He's excited that he won't have to shoulder the load on offense.

"It is going to be harder for them to defend," Wall said to ESPN. "For me, I'm happy because I don't have to have the best player guarding me every night like I have had my whole career. You tell me the third-best defender is going to have to guard me? Good luck."

