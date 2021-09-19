C.J. McCollum Has 2 Teams In Mind For John Wall

John Wall could be on the move very soon. He and the Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed that he will be moved, when the right deal becomes available, as Houston commits to a full rebuild.

Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in his first and likely only season in Houston, after missing the entire 2019 season with the Washington Wizards. He was included in the trade for Russell Westbrook.

We’ve seen some interesting potential options floated for the former Wizards superstar. On Friday, FS1’s Chris Broussard said that the L.A. Clippers are the “only good fit” for him out there.

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of his Pull Up With CJ McCollum podcast. He agrees with the Clippers, who need good guard play to complement Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and added the Miami Heat as a potential option in the Eastern Conference. They’re both teams that have been connected to Wall in recent days.

The Rockets have been fielding offers for John Wall, including from the Clippers, Heat and Pistons, per sources. After taking a major PR hit for the James Harden trade, the Rockets aren’t rushing into any deal. One Houston exec: “We have to win this trade.’’ — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) September 14, 2021

“I think it may make sense for him to go to L.A.,” McCollum said, via ClutchPoints. “He is training out in L.A. right now… I think he enjoys the life and he probably wants to go to a situation where he can compete for a championship, and I think the Clippers are one of those teams that gives him a chance.

“The Miami Heat are one of those teams that gives him a chance and I think he will consider all options. I think he brings a veteran point guard who can play a role and go out and give you 25 (points) and 10 (assists) if he needs to.”

He also acknowledges that a deal will be complicated, given the money owed to John Wall. He is due over $44 million in 2021-22, and more than $47 million the year after, if he picks up his player option.

“It’s going to be hard for them to find a trade partner, he may have to forfeit some money,” McCollum said. “I never suggest people giving up money, but happiness is really important. If you’re going to be looking for a buyout or trade, they have to make the numbers work.”

We’ve seen plenty of teams and players work through these types of issues though, and both sides seem motivated to make things work.

[Pull Up With CJ McCollum]