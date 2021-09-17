NBA Analyst: There’s Only 1 ‘Good Fit’ For John Wall

Earlier this week, John Wall and the Houston Rockets organization mutually agreed to start exploring trade options for the veteran point guard.

Of the speculated landing spots for Wall, the Los Angeles Clippers are considered one of the most realistic options.

According to NBA insider Chris Broussard, they are the “only” good option.

“I think there is one team, and one team only, that is a good fit for John Wall. It’s the L.A. Clippers,” he said on Friday’s episode of First Things First on Fox Sports 1.

As reported by NBA insider Shams Charania earlier this week, Wall will remain with the Rockets organization as a veteran leader until a trade is made — but he will not participate in any games.

The Clippers are in dire need of depth at the point guard position. As of right now, the only true point guards on the Los Angeles roster are veteran Reggie Jackson and second-round rookie Jason Preston.

The Clippers’ main star power currently resides in the forward position with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. But Broussard believes it’s time for the team to turn this “Big 2” into a “Big 3.”

Through his first and only season with the Rockets in 2020-21, Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game.

With two years and $91 million still remaining on the deal he signed with the Wizards back in 2019, Wall’s contract is certainly a tough one to move. But, as mentioned by Broussard, “no contract is untradeable in the NBA.”

Broussard suggested that the Clippers send sharpshooter Luke Kennard, veteran forward Serge Ibaka and recently-acquired guard Eric Bledsoe in exchange for Wall.

