Kawhi Has Reportedly Reached Out To All-Star Point Guard

Kawhi Leonard’s first year with the LA Clippers ended in frustrating fashion as the team blew a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Denver Nuggets. But Kawhi is ready to retool for the 2020-21 season and could be eyeing an All-Star point guard as reinforcements.

On Wednesday, Ryen Russillo reported on his Ryen Russillo Podcast that the Clippers are interested in Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul. Russillo said that there is mutual interest between the two sides, but conceded that such a deal would be difficult.

“The Clippers definitely interested in Chris Paul,” Russillo said, per ClutchPoints. “The math doesn’t really make any sense and Paul has basically told any of the teams that are interested in trading for him, ‘hey, I don’t want you trading your player for me. I want to just come and join you,’ but that’s really hard when you’re making over $40 million a year and another year for $40 million plus for next year…

“Here’s something that did surprise me because it just feels like Kawhi is this distant, mythological creature that doesn’t talk with anybody. Apparently, Kawhi reached out to Chris Paul immediately and was like, ‘hey, you should come here.’ So that part is real, the pursuit is real, the interest and the math on it from Paul’s standpoint doesn’t seem to be all that realistic.”

Chris Paul played for the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, regularly making the All-Star game and the playoffs, but never getting past the Conference Semifinals.

Kawhi Leonard proved to be a rock-solid recruiter from the get-go, bringing Paul George in from OKC just last year.

Perhaps Kawhi will be able to land another Thunder star just one year later.