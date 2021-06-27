Watch: Hilarious Clip Of Kawhi Leonard In Stands At Game 4 Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Clippers were down big at the half in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns, but the team has come roaring back in the third quarter. Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, is his normal, passive self, watching the game from a suite at the Staples Center once again.

The Suns led 50-36 at the half, putting in an impressive defensive effort to shut down Paul George and the Clippers. Basketball is a game of runs, as we’re so often reminded, and that has been the case in the third quarter, in which L.A. has outscored Phoenix 23-13 with just over two minutes left.

With just over five minutes left in the quarter, George hit a pull-up jumper to cut the lead to 59-53. It extended an L.A. run to seven points, and got them well within striking distance of the game.

The Staples Center was pumped after the big shot. As the camera panned to Kawhi Leonard, he looked…well, the way he usually does. That didn’t stop Mike Breen from making a hilarious quip, saying that Leonard was “going crazy” up in the suite.

Of course, the Kawhi Leonard situation may be no laughing matter for the Clippers going forward. His status for the rest of the playoffs is extremely uncertain, as he tries to come back from a knee injury suffered in the last round against the Utah Jazz.

Chris Haynes says he probably won’t travel with the team back to Phoenix for Game 5. If you believe Skip Bayless, Leonard’s already done for the playoffs, and his relationship with the Clippers may be fractured over handling of this injury. He can opt out of the final year of his three-year deal this offseason.

For now, L.A. has the Western Conference Finals to focus on, and Paul George and Reggie Jackson have answered the bell with 16 points a piece so far in tonight’s huge Game 4.

