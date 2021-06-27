NBA Insider Gives The Latest On Kawhi Leonard’s Game 5 Status

Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 4, which is underway between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be making the way back to Phoenix for Game 5, either.

NBA insider Chris Haynes gave the latest ahead of tip-off of Game 4. He says that there is concern about the flight being bad for his knee recovery.

“Still no definitive word, but sources have informed me that it’s highly unlikely that Kawhi travels with the team tomorrow to Phoenix,” he reported. “I was told that with the flying, the elevation wouldn’t be good for his knee.

“The Clippers mindset since Kawhi went out is ‘Go out there and play with the guys that’s out there and try to give it their best,’ so that’s still the message that they’re preaching.”

What's the latest injury news for the Clippers and Suns ahead of Game 4?@ChrisBHaynes joined @MattWinerTV to discuss. pic.twitter.com/4YDizUpg54 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 26, 2021

While Leonard remains out, both teams got good news on the injury front ahead of today’s game. The Clippers have Marcus Morris available after questions about his health, while the Suns have Cameron Payne back after he went out early in Game 3.

So far, tonight’s game is all Suns. Devin Booker and company lead 46-31 late in the second quarter. He has 11 while DeAndre Ayton leads the team with 15. Paul George, who has carried the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard out, has 11 to lead L.A.

The Suns won the first two games in the series at home, while the Clippers took Game 3.

