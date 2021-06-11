Kawhi Leonard Has Honest Reaction To Facing 2-Game Deficit

Once again, the Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in a deficit in the middle of the NBA playoffs with a trip. And once again, Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has to answer for their struggles.

Speaking to the media after yesterday’s 117-111 loss to the Utah Jazz, Kawhi was asked what it would take for the Clippers to pull off a comeback similar to what they did against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round. Kawhi replied that they have to leave everything on the floor and not hold back anything.

“We all got to put our will out on the floor,” Leonard said, via ESPN. “You know, see what we did in the first two games and try to limit our mistakes and just keep going on from there pretty much… We’ll see [on Friday] what we got to do, and we’ve got a lot of fight left. So you know, we’re up for the challenge.”

The Clippers faced an identical situation against the Mavericks last round. Dallas raced out to a 2-0 lead, forcing the Clippers to win four of the last five.

This time may be different though. The Utah Jazz had the NBA’s best record this past year and boast a depth-filled team that can go toe-to-toe with the elite.

Kawhi Leonard may have to place the team on his back if he wants to deliver LA to their first-ever Conference Finals appearance. The team often ebbs and flows with how good he plays.

Game 3 of the Clippers-Jazz series is on Saturday, June 12 and will start at 8:30 PM EST. The game will air on ABC.

