Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Has 1 Main Request For The Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the NBA’s most-impressive teams during the regular season. In the postseason, they were arguably the most-disappointing.

Los Angeles blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Clippers missed out on the chance to face the Lakers in the conference finals.

The Western Conference franchise has since made some major changes. Most notably, the Clippers parted ways with longtime head coach Doc Rivers. Los Angeles hired Tyronn Lue to replace him earlier this week.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Clippers, who probably need to make some upgrades at a couple of different positions. One stands out to Kawhi Leonard, though.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the Clippers need to upgrade the point guard spot.

“They clearly need a point guard. Everybody knows it and Kawhi Leonard privately has clamored for one,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take this week.

“It’s not that he wants them to get rid of Patrick Beverley, but Patrick Beverley is basically a defensive ace who’s small and has to play opposing guards. So, they need a point guard that can run a team and can shoot.”

Los Angeles won’t have a ton of cap space to work with, so a point guard upgrade might need to come via a trade.

NBA free agency is likely to begin sometime later in November or early December.