Kawhi Leonard Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Free Agency

The 2020-21 NBA season officially kicks off tonight with a quartet of NBA title contenders and the biggest names in the sport.

It all kicks off as the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Durant will step on the floor for the first time since he suffered an Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Not long after, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will battle it out in a fight for the city. Earlier this week, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made headlines when talking about his future with the team.

Leonard, who signed a three-year contract with the Clippers before last season, has a player option to leave the team following the 2020-21 season. He made it clear he will likely opt out of the final year of his deal.

Here’s what he said, via ESPN:

“Just for my situation right now, I’m just focused on this season,” Leonard said Monday. “Not saying I’m going anywhere else or staying here, but I’m just focused on the season. “Obviously, if I’m healthy, the best decision is to decline the player option,” Leonard continued. “But that doesn’t mean I’m leaving or staying. I’m focused on the season, like I said. We’ll talk about that when the time is right.”

Leonard said the decision makes sense from a business standpoint.

However, he also seemed to suggest he’ll be back with the Clippers on a bigger contract moving forward.

He’ll face off against the Lakers tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT.