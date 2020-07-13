Kawhi Leonard Sums Up His Health Status In The Bubble

Kawhi Leonard offered a personal health update from the Orlando bubble on Monday.

Kawhi Leonard’s health remains a concern as the 2019-20 regular season resumption draws nearer. The Clippers will get back on the court on July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers in a potential preview of the Western Conference Finals.

Leonard missed 13 of the Clippers’ 60 regular season games this season. No. 2 has dealt with lingering left knee issues, stemmed back to the 2018-19 season in which Leonard led the Raptors to an NBA Championship.

With just over two weeks until the NBA season resumes, Kawhi Leonard offered an update on his health on Monday. The Clippers SF kept things short and sweet, telling reporters he feels “good.”

Kawhi Leonard on his health status: "I feel good." — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) July 13, 2020

Kawhi Leonard is as important and vital to the Clippers as LeBron James is to the Lakers. The two are destined to meet in the Western Conference Finals later this year.

Fortunately, Kawhi won’t have to carry the entire burden of leading a team to a championship by himself. The Clippers’ addition of Paul George last off-season has proved extremely beneficial in the Clippers’ quest to win its first NBA Championship. Kawhi and PG is one of the best duos in the NBA, perhaps only behind LeBron and Anthony Davis.

The Clippers also have one of the deepest benches in the NBA. After months off, Kawhi enters the NBA bubble healthier than he was since the NBA season was postponed.