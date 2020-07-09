Chris Broussard Shares What He’s Hearing On Kawhi Leonard

All signs are pointing to Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard playing in the Orlando bubble.

Kawhi is as essential to his team as LeBron James is to the Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo is to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals – that is, if Kawhi suits up for the team once the season resumes.

Kawhi Leonard’s health has been a major concern this season. No. 2 played in 51 of the Clippers’ 64 games this season, missing 13 games because of undisclosed injuries. Fortunately for Kawhi, he’s used the season postponement to his advantage.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard is hearing Kawhi Leonard is doing just “fine” and that he’s healthy ahead of the Orlando bubble. Take a look at Broussard’s latest comments on the Clippers SF in the video below.

"There's no denying that Kawhi's health is always a concern. Everything I'm hearing is that he's fine and he's healthy. … When he plays he produces. If he can be the Kawhi he was in the regular season the Clippers should be in pretty good shape." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/pXFILUofSS — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 9, 2020

A healthy Kawhi is a scary sight for the rest of the NBA. But he’s not the only aging superstar that’s gotten some much-needed rest during the NBA’s season postponement.

LeBron James will now be just as rested as the rest of the NBA. Despite playing in his 17th season, No. 23 is still one of the best players in the NBA. It’ll be interesting to see how he, and Kawhi, play after having a few months of rest.

The NBA 2019-20 season resumes on July 30. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers will take on LeBron James and the Lakers that night.