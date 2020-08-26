Kawhi Leonard’s Reaction To Reggie Jackson’s Play Is Going Viral

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks stepped onto the floor for Game 5 of their playoff series.

Although Los Angeles entered the series as the heavy favorite, the Clippers have had trouble with the Mavericks. After losing Game 1, the Mavericks bounced back with a win in Game 2.

Then after dropping Game 3, the Mavericks responded well once again, taking Game 4 on an incredible buzzer-beater from Luka Doncic. Unfortunately for Mavericks fans, the trend of losing odd-numbered games continued.

Los Angeles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 154-111 win. During the third quarter, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had an incredible reaction to a botched play.

With just over 12 seconds left in the quarter, Kawhi stole the ball from Mavericks big man Boban Marjanovic. Leonard dribbled the ball to the other end of the court, then offloaded a pass to Jackson, who proceeded to fumble the ball out of bounds as he drove to the hoop.

Check it out.

Kawhi hates Reggie Jackson "I didn't give up the ball for that shit" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DOLsLgpLy2 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 26, 2020

Kawhi was clearly unhappy with what Reggie Jackson did with the ball and he let those feelings be known.

He appeared to say “I didn’t give up the ball for that s***.” At the end of the day, Jackson’s mishandling of the ball didn’t cost the Clippers anything.

Los Angeles dominated the game from the opening tip and now holds a 3-2 lead in the series.