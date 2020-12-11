Paul George isn’t leaving the Clippers anytime soon, and Kendrick Perkins is disgusted by the organization’s decision.

The Clippers shocked the NBA world this week when they announced George’s latest contract extension. “Playoff P” has signed a max five-year extension worth up to $226 million with the organization, despite his poor play in the Orlando bubble. It’s a bizarre decision by the Clippers, to say the least.

George just wasn’t what the Clippers expected him to be this past season (especially when it mattered most). At the same time, the Clippers gave up practically everything to obtain him in a trade with the Thunder ahead of the 2019-20 season. The organization really had no other choice than to remain committed to the veteran small forward.

Perkins blasted the Clippers and the organization’s decision to sign George to a max extension this week.

“Paul George stunk up the bubble but had leverage to get a Max,” Perkins wrote on Twitter. “Congrats to him. That falls on the front office! Gave up everything to get em and now it’s making you look like you have no standards. Poor play can get you max money with the Clippers if you play it right!”

Kendrick Perkins isn’t shy when it comes to issuing hot takes, but this one’s not even warm. He’s right.

Paul George was flat-out bad last season. Perhaps that’ll change this upcoming season. But it’s bizarre the Clippers rushed a contract decision now instead of waiting to see how George bounces back in coming months.

The Clippers can’t have regrets at this point, though. George isn’t leaving Los Angeles anytime soon.

