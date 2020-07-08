Report: Former NBA Owner Refused To Meet With LeBron

A decade ago, LeBron James announced his decision to sign with Miami Heat. His move to South Beach didn’t just change the course of history, it inspired other teams to build rosters centered around a star-studded duo or trio.

While the Heat ultimately won the sweepstakes for LeBron, it turns out he was genuinely interested in other teams, such as the Bulls, Clippers and Knicks. Believe it or not, one of those team owners refused to meet with the four-time MVP.

Bleacher Report insider Rich Bucher put together a fantastic piece on James’ decision and how it still leaves a mark on the NBA to this date. He revealed that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling didn’t want to be in the team’s meeting with James.

Sterling was banned from the NBA in 2014 for making racist comments, so James certainly made the right choice by not signing with the franchise. Nonetheless, it’s still crazy to think that Sterling wouldn’t want to meet with the top free agent.

The Clippers also went into the meeting convinced he was leaving but unaware that having cap space for both Bosh and Wade could seal the deal. Team president Andy Roeser and general manager Neil Olshey were their lone representatives; owner Donald Sterling refused to be part of the contingent. “The farthest Donald has ever gone to meet with a free agent is to Newport Beach to meet with Kobe [Bryant],” a league source says.

LeBron’s free agency tour became the talk of basketball for weeks, as every meeting quickly turned into a hundred different headlines.

To think that a team owner wouldn’t give James the time of day is just mind-blowing.

Fortunately for Clippers fans, the team’s under new ownership. Steve Ballmer has given his front office the green light to pursue stars, which is why they were so aggressive in landing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard this past offseason.