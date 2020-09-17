Longtime NBA Forward Calls Doc Rivers A “Bum”

Despite his playoff failures with the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers remains one of the most respected coaches in the NBA today. That is, except to one of his former players.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, former NBA forward Josh Smith trashed Rivers, who he played for in the 2015-16 season. Smith was traded to the Houston Rockets in the middle of the season though, and wound up being a part of Rivers’ first blown 3-1 Conference Semifinals lead.

Smith made sure to remind everyone of that fact in his brief Instagram message. He referred to Rivers as “The 3-1 Bum” with a photo of himself during the 2016 Rockets-Clipper series.

“We’ve seen this movie before,” Smith wrote. “In fact I wrote the script. #ByeDoc #The3-1Bum ”

The 2019-20 NBA season saw Rivers retool his team with the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But despite his added starpower, he once against hit a wall in the Conference Semifinals.

The Clippers raced out to a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets before blowing the series. It was the third time in Rivers’ second year in Los Angeles that the Clippers were knocked out at that stage.

Rivers built his reputation on the back of a historic run with the Boston Celtics. He was an NBA champion after just four years in Boston, and consistently had them making deep NBA playoff runs.

But he’s hit a wall with the Clippers, and his reputation is suffering for it.

Is Josh Smith right about Doc Rivers? Should the Clippers part ways with him?