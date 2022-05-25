Look: Engagement Rumors Are Swirling For Kawhi Leonard

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 07, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers failed to reach the playoffs, but star forward Kawhi Leonard made headlines this week. TMZ Sports released photos of Leonard's girlfriend, Kishele Shipley, sporting a massive ring.

It has not been confirmed yet that Leonard and Shipley are engaged, but many people believe that's exactly what happened this month.

Leonard and Shipley have been dating for several years. They have two children together, with the first child being born in 2016.

With the offseason in full swing for the Clippers, it appears Leonard is enjoying his time spent with Shipley.

Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season because he was recovering from a torn ACL.

The expectation is that Leonard will be a full go for the 2022-23 season. Of course, that's great news for the Clippers.

Los Angeles signed Leonard to a four-year, $176.3 million contract last offseason. When he's healthy, the Clippers are certainly a contender in the Western Conference.