Look: Engagement Rumors Are Swirling For Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers failed to reach the playoffs, but star forward Kawhi Leonard made headlines this week. TMZ Sports released photos of Leonard's girlfriend, Kishele Shipley, sporting a massive ring.
It has not been confirmed yet that Leonard and Shipley are engaged, but many people believe that's exactly what happened this month.
Leonard and Shipley have been dating for several years. They have two children together, with the first child being born in 2016.
With the offseason in full swing for the Clippers, it appears Leonard is enjoying his time spent with Shipley.
Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season because he was recovering from a torn ACL.
The expectation is that Leonard will be a full go for the 2022-23 season. Of course, that's great news for the Clippers.
Los Angeles signed Leonard to a four-year, $176.3 million contract last offseason. When he's healthy, the Clippers are certainly a contender in the Western Conference.