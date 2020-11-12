Look: Paul George’s Engagement Caption Is Going Viral

Paul George received a ton of criticism this past season for his shortcomings in the playoffs. The good news is the All-Star swingman knows how to have fun at his own expense.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers star announced on Instagram that he’s officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend Daniella Rajic.

George’s post on Instagram had the NBA world chuckling due to his hashtag, as he took a subtle shot at his own resume.

“Take this walk with me to our 30s where we’ll find love for life! Happy bday my love @danielarajic. Shit just got REAL lol love you #Shegotaringfirst,” George wrote on Instagram.

Here’s the post from George’s account:

Plenty of people thought George would capture his first NBA title last season with the Clippers. It just wasn’t meant to be, as they blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

George will have to wait at least another season before he can claim a championship ring. For now though he seems pretty content giving his fiancé an engagement ring.

At the end of the day moments like this are bigger than sports. Congratulations to George and Rajic on their engagement.