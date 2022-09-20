Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 07, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL.

It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab.

A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.

Leonard looks plenty strong as he readies himself for his return. Last month, a report indicated he will be ready to go for the season opener.

The Clippers open up the preseason against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 3.

They will have three exhibition games before opening the regular season against the Lakers on October 20.