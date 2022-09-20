Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral
Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL.
It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab.
A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
Leonard looks plenty strong as he readies himself for his return. Last month, a report indicated he will be ready to go for the season opener.
The Clippers open up the preseason against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 3.
They will have three exhibition games before opening the regular season against the Lakers on October 20.