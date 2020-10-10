A New Candidate Is Reportedly Emerging For The Clippers Job

With the sudden dismissal of Doc Rivers, the Los Angeles Clippers are looking for a new coach to lead one of the most talented teams in the NBA. A new name that is emerging: former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown.

The 50-year old Brown has pretty extensive coaching career. He led the Cavs from 2005-2010, reaching the NBA Finals in 2007, the team’s first appearance with LeBron James. He was the Lakers’ head coach from 2011-13, and had one more brief stint with Cleveland in 2013-14.

Since 2016, Brown has been the associate head coach of the Golden State Warriors, winning NBA Championships in 2017 and 2018. He was also on staff with the NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs in 2003.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Brown “made a strong impression” on the Clippers in a recent interview. Another former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, Ty Lue, has been considered the favorite in Los Angeles. Lue led the Cavaliers to the title in 2016.

Latest buzz in NBA coaching circles: Golden State's Mike Brown made a strong impression on the Clippers in his interview and is an emerging candidate with LA. Ty Lue, scheduled to meet with Houston early next week, was widely billed as the early favorite to succeed Doc Rivers — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 10, 2020

Mike Brown is 347-216 as a head coach in his NBA career. He also has experience leading star players before, with LeBron James in Cleveland and Kobe Bryant with the Lakers. Managing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who never totally seemed to mesh this season, will be crucial.

Doc Rivers, meanwhile, has already landed on his feet. He was quickly hired by the Philadelphia 76ers to replace Brett Brown. Figuring out the Joel Embiid/Ben Simmons conundrum puts plenty on his plate with his new team as well.

Whomever takes over the Los Angeles Clippers will do so with serious pressure from Day 1. That roster is built to win a championship, and owner Steve Ballmer clearly wants a winner very soon.

[Marc Stein]