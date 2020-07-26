Lou Williams Revealed The Reason For His Gentleman’s Club Visit

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams is reportedly under investigation for his actions outside of the NBA bubble this week.

Williams, one of the best off-the-bench scorers in the NBA, reportedly left the bubble at Disney Word to attend to a family matter. While he was out, Williams was reportedly spotted at the Magic City gentlemen’s club in Atlanta.

The Clippers guard was reportedly seen with rapper Jack Harlow, who posted a photo on Instagram. The photo was later deleted. Harlow attempted to say that the photo was old.

“That was an old pic of me and Lou. I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him,” he wrote.

Williams, though, reportedly told the NBA that he did visit the gentleman’s club while he was outside of the NBA bubble. He reportedly gave the NBA a reason for the visit, too. Williams was reportedly picking up food.

From ESPN.com:

According to sources, Williams told NBA investigators that he attended a viewing for Paul G. Williams, which ended at around 6 p.m. Thursday, then went to Magic City for dinner.

Magic City is actually known for its food menu.

Lou Williams tweeted a photo Friday of a man named, Paul G. Willams, with the caption "Long Live Pops,." Sources said Williams told NBA investigators that he attended a viewing for Williams which ended around 6 p.m. on Thursday, then went to Magic City to pick up dinner. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2020

Williams is reportedly required to quarantine for four days, though that could be pushed to 10 days if experts feel it’s necessary.

Los Angeles is scheduled to re-start its 2019-20 season on Thursday, July 30 at 9 p.m. E.T. The Clippers are scheduled to play the Lakers.