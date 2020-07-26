The Spun

Lou Williams Revealed The Reason For His Gentleman’s Club Visit

A closeup of Lou Williams, sixth man for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Lou Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakersat Staples Center on March 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams is reportedly under investigation for his actions outside of the NBA bubble this week.

Williams, one of the best off-the-bench scorers in the NBA, reportedly left the bubble at Disney Word to attend to a family matter. While he was out, Williams was reportedly spotted at the Magic City gentlemen’s club in Atlanta.

The Clippers guard was reportedly seen with rapper Jack Harlow, who posted a photo on Instagram. The photo was later deleted. Harlow attempted to say that the photo was old.

“That was an old pic of me and Lou. I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him,” he wrote.

Williams, though, reportedly told the NBA that he did visit the gentleman’s club while he was outside of the NBA bubble. He reportedly gave the NBA a reason for the visit, too. Williams was reportedly picking up food.

From ESPN.com:

According to sources, Williams told NBA investigators that he attended a viewing for Paul G. Williams, which ended at around 6 p.m. Thursday, then went to Magic City for dinner.

Magic City is actually known for its food menu.

Williams is reportedly required to quarantine for four days, though that could be pushed to 10 days if experts feel it’s necessary.

Los Angeles is scheduled to re-start its 2019-20 season on Thursday, July 30 at 9 p.m. E.T. The Clippers are scheduled to play the Lakers.


