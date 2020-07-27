Lou Williams Has A Blunt Message For Kendrick Perkins

Clippers veteran guard Lou Williams had a feisty reply to Kendrick Perkins’ latest tweet on Monday.

The lethal scoring threat off the Clippers’ bench has been surrounded by controversy theses past few days. Williams was excused to leave the Orlando bubble for a family emergency last week. During his excused absence, the Clippers guard took a trip to a popular Atlanta strip club and spent time with rapper Jack Harlow.

Perkins called Williams’ decision immature and disturbing in a recent tweet. Williams has since fired back, telling the former NBA big man to “shut up,” among other eye-opening comments.

This is another viral moment for the Clippers’ veteran guard. It’s safe to say it’s been an eventful week for Williams.

15 years in this business and the most dirt you have on my name is stopping to get hot wings during a pandemic. Perk. Shut up. And stop laughing and saying it’s just tv when you run into me too. https://t.co/2xnCpG9I1J — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 27, 2020

“15 years in this business and the most dirt you have on my name is stopping to get hot wings during a pandemic,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “Perk. Shut up. And stop laughing and saying it’s just tv when you run into me too.”

Lou Williams can spin this whichever which way he pleases. The Clippers guard’s decision to attend a strip club in the midst of a pandemic is both immature and selfish. It puts his entire team at risk along with the entirety of the NBA’s teams in Orlando.

Fortunately, Williams can put it all behind him once the 2019-20 season resumes. But he’ll have to sit out a few games, due to NBA quarantine rules, before suiting up for the Clippers in Orlando.