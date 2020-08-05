Lou Williams Has Honest Response To Backlash From Trip To Magic City

Over the past two weeks the biggest story in the NBA revolved around the Los Angeles Clippers and guard Lou Williams.

The star guard left the NBA’s bubble in Orlando to attend to a family issue. While he was away from the bubble, Williams stopped at a well-known gentlemen’s club in Atlanta – Magic City.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year said he stopped in for chicken wings. He faced backlash on social media for his decision and was forced to go through another 10-day quarantine period.

After quarantining, Williams rejoined his teammates for a game against the Phoenix Suns. Following the game, Williams gave an honest response when asked about his decision to go to Magic City.

Here’s what he said, via ESPN:

“”I just did something that was routine for me. I frequent that place at that time of day, 5:30, 6 in the afternoon…At the time, I thought I was making a responsible decision. After looking back on it, with everything going on in the world, the pandemic, maybe it wasn’t the best-quality decision. I chalk it up as that, take my L and keep moving.”

In his first game back, Williams finished with 7 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds in 21 minutes of playing time.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year was averaging 18.6 points per game before the season was postponed.

Next up for the Clippers is a contest against the Dallas Mavericks.