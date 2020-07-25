Report: NBA Investigating Star Who Went To Strip Club After Leaving Bubble

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams left the NBA bubble in Orlando to mourn his grandfather, who recently passed away. While in Atlanta for the occasion, Williams admits he made a pit stop at the famous strip club Magic City.

Obviously, this is a huge no-no. Williams was spotted on an Instagram story post by rapper Jack Harlow. The picture was deleted, and Harlow tried to cover for his friend, tweeting that it was an “old pic” posted because Harlow was “just reminiscing cuz I miss him.”

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Bobby Marks, the NBA is now investigating Williams’ wearabouts, as it determines how long he’ll have to be out when he returns to Orlando. Per Shelburne, Williams told NBA security that “he did go to the Magic City gentleman’s club for a short time on Thursday night.”

His pop in at the strip club could mean a long absence coming up. Shelburne and her colleague Zach Lowe compared the situation to that of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, who was told he’d have to quarantine from 10-14 days if he left Orlando to attend his sister’s wedding, which has 100+ people attending. He ultimately decided against going.

In the case of the Lakers Alex Caruso, who was weighing whether to attend his sister's 100-person wedding in Texas, sources said the re-quarantining process would likely have been 10 or even 14 days due to the high-risk nature of the event. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2020

It is unclear what attendance might’ve been like at Magic City that night, but it isn’t a stretch to think it might’ve been comparable, if not more than a wedding of that size. Indoor venues are also believed to bring a much higher risk of transmission of the virus as well.

Williams appeared to address the controversy on his own on Friday, with a tweet that seems to indicate that Magic City is his “favorite restaurant in Atlanta,” and that he only made a quick stop.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

While an entertaining excuse, it probably isn’t a very effective one. Lou Williams is one of the best sixth-men in the league and averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists off the bench this season. He may be in for a pretty long quarantine once he gets back to help his Los Angeles Clippers compete for an NBA title.

