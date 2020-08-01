Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams has become the topic of conversation in the NBA, but it’s not because of his play on the court. Instead it has to do with his recent trip to Magic City gentlemen’s club in Atlanta.

Williams left the bubble in Orlando to attend to a family matter. Shortly after he left the bubble, a photo emerged of him at a gentlemen’s club with rapper Jack Harlow. They said the photo of them together was old, but it raised concerns about the NBA guard’s whereabouts.

Once the Clippers guard returned to the bubble, the NBA enforced a 14-day quarantine to ensure that he doesn’t jeopardize the rest of the league’s health. It sounds like that’s the end of this story, but it’s actually not.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a Magic City dancer allegedly performed for Williams during his recent visit. She told the publication that he “tipped very well.”

Here are the details on what transpired at the Magic City gentlemen’s club, via the Los Angeles Times:

Working the day shift from 3 to 9 p.m., Aries said she danced last week for Williams, a regular at the club who has a dish named after him: the “Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings.” After placing an order with the Magic City kitchen, the high-scoring Clippers guard ambled around the club, Aries said, and she was one of a few dancers who performed for him, keeping a six-foot distance.

Williams has been adamant that he went to Magic City for its chicken wings – to be fair, the pictures of the wings looked pretty good.

With the playoffs just around the corner, Los Angeles is going to need Williams’ scoring expertise. Prior to the league shutting down its operations in March, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year was averaging 18.6 points per game.

If the Clippers win the NBA Finals this season, another trip to Magic City could be in the store for Williams.