Magic City Performer Who Danced For Lou Williams Apologizes

Over the past two weeks the biggest story in the NBA revolved around the Los Angeles Clippers and guard Lou Williams.

The star guard left the NBA’s bubble in Orlando to attend to a family issue. While he was away from the bubble, Williams stopped at a well-known gentlemen’s club in Atlanta – Magic City.

The Sixth Man of the Year suggested he went in for some chicken wings. However, a recent report from the Los Angeles Times contradicts his statement.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a Magic City dancer allegedly performed for Williams during his recent visit. She told the publication that he “tipped very well.”

After the report started making headlines, the dancer, Aries, offered an apology to Williams on her alleged Instagram page.

“I never have bad intentions [and] I never purposely try to cause conflict. I really love my job and I spoke to that reporter with the intention of bringing positivity to my job and the Lou Will situation,” she said in the post.

Here’s her apology.

“I feel really bad that thing escalated the way it did and I’m sorry to Lou Will. He’s truly a great person,” she added.

Williams maintains he went there for wings. Judging from photos of the wings, we might have stopped in for a few as well.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year was averaging 18.6 points per game before the season was postponed.