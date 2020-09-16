Magic Johnson Has A Brutally Honest Message For The Clippers

Magic Johnson was one of many who was glued to the Clippers’ meltdown against the Denver Nuggets last night. And like just about everyone in Laker Nation, he was grinning ear-to-ear after their loss.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Magic had a message for his longtime team’s rival. He declared, “The Lakers will always own Los Angeles!!” and “It will never change.”

Laker Nation (and every Clippers hater) definitely appreciated Magic’s sentiment. In just over 12 hours, his tweet has gained over 204,000 likes, over 62,000 retweets and thousands of comments and replies.

The Clippers were crushed in a 104-89 loss to the Nuggets last night. Nikola Jokic recorded a triple double with 16 points, 22 rebounds and 13 assists, while Jamal Murray scored a game-leading 40 points. Murray had more points than Kawhi, Paul George and Patrick Beverley combined.

The @Lakers will always own Los Angeles!! It will never change 😁 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

That loss capped off a blown 3-1 series lead. They did the same thing against the Houston Rockets in the same phase of the playoffs back in 2015, albeit with a different team.

As the playoff heartbreaks occur year after year after year, it’s becoming harder to deny that the Clippers are and have always been the little brother in Los Angeles. In 36 years in Los Angeles and 50 years as a franchise, they have never even reached the Conference Finals.

Kawhi Leonard went to the Clippers and got Paul George to join him for the sole purpose of overcoming that label. But after this playoff debacle, it’s clear that there are deeper problems.

Will the Clippers ever get over the hump?