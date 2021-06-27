Ty Lue Updates Marcus Morris’ Injury Status For Game 4

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris had his first missed start of this postseason as knee soreness has hampered him. But Clippers head coach Ty Lue had an update that bodes well for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Speaking to the media earlier today, Lue said that Morris was feeling good in practice. As a result, Morris will play in Game 4.

Terance Mann replaced Morris in the starting lineup in Game 3. Mann had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists as the Clippers won the critical game. Morris played 24 minutes off the bench and had eight points and five rebounds.

Over the last three games, Marcus Morris has not played more than 25 minutes in a game. In 13 previous playoff games, that only happened once. He’s scored 21 points over those three games.

Morris has come up big for the Clippers in the playoffs, specifically against the Utah Jazz two weeks ago. He had back-to-back games of 24+ points in two critical wins that helped secure their first-ever spot in the Western Conference Finals.

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Marcus Morris Sr. told him “he feels good” and will play in Game 4 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 26, 2021

Marcus Morris’ injury recovery comes at a critical point in the playoffs. The Phoenix Suns are also getting healthy with several of their stars recovering from their own injuries.

Losing Morris may not make-or-break the series the way that Kawhi Leonard would, but the fewer injuries the Clippers have, the better their chances will be.

Will Marcus Morris make an impact in Game 4?

