Rick Carlisle Has Brutally Honest Comment On Game 7

The Dallas Mavericks are about one hour away from tipping off against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series.

Through the first six games of the series, the road team is 6-0. Dallas will try to make that a clean 7-0 this afternoon and advance to the conference semifinals.

The Mavericks have pulled no punches when describing what they expect on Sunday. Kristaps Porzingis described the coming challenge as “a war” and head coach Rick Carlisle was equally as blunt.

“It’s Game 7, we don’t really give a s–t what time it is. We’re ready to go,” Carlisle said, via FOX Sports’ Melissa Rohlin.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle: “It’s Game 7, we don’t really give a shit what time it is. We’re ready to go.” — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) June 6, 2021

In order to Carlisle and his team to pull off a fourth win at Staples Center, they’ll have to try and contain Kawhi Leonard. The stoic swingman was brilliant in Game 6 on Friday, scoring 45 points on 18-of-25 shooting.

On the flipside, the Clippers are going to have to slow down Luka Doncic as best as they possibly can. It’s impossible to stop the Slovenian playmaker but LA can’t let Doncic go off for 40-plus like he has twice already this series.

Game 7 between the Mavericks and Clippers will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.