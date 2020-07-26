NBA Announces Decision On Clippers Guard Lou Williams

The NBA has announced a decision on Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams.

Williams, one of the best off-the-bench scorers in the league, left the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida to attend to an urgent family matter. He was spotted at an Atlanta gentleman’s club during his time away from the bubble.

The NBA has since decided on the quarantine time for Williams upon his return to the bubble. Williams will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Williams will miss the Clippers’ first two regular season games as a result of his quarantine. The league is scheduled to resume play on Thursday.

Clippers’ Lou Williams will have 10-day quarantine on Orlando campus after picking up food at Magic City on excused absence — sidelining him through first two seeding games — NBA says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 26, 2020

Williams reportedly told the NBA that he visited the strip club briefly to pick up some dinner. He had previously attended a wake.

ESPN.com had some details on his visit:

According to sources, Williams told NBA investigators that he attended a viewing for Paul G. Williams, which ended at around 6 p.m. Thursday, then went to Magic City for dinner. Sources said Paul Williams is the father of a close family friend. Williams tweeted a photo of Paul Williams on Friday, along with the caption, “Long Live Pops.”

Williams is a key part of a Clippers’ team that is very much in contention for the NBA Finals.

The Clippers are scheduled to resume the regular season on Thursday, July 30 against the Lakers.